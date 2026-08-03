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NEWS

New driver test marks start of ride-hailing regulation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Most provisions governing ride-hailing services in Hong Kong came into effect Monday, as applications opened for a new combined written test for taxi and ride-hailing drivers.

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The Taxi and Ride-hailing Vehicle Combined Written Test replaces the existing taxi written test, with the first group of candidates expected to sit the examination from mid-September.

The computerized examination comprises 65 multiple-choice questions in two sections.

The first section contains 30 questions covering the operation of taxis and ride-hailing vehicles, basic passenger service knowledge, major locations in Hong Kong and route planning. Candidates must answer at least 25 correctly.

The second section consists of 35 questions based on the Road Users’ Code, with candidates required to score at least 30. They must pass both sections to obtain an overall passing grade.

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, honorary life president of the Hong Kong, China Automobile Association, said the examination was unlikely to be particularly difficult, but prospective ride-hailing drivers would need to familiarize themselves with government requirements and operating guidelines.

Drivers could no longer “try to get away with bending the rules” after becoming legal operators, he said.

While drivers previously could simply follow navigation systems when carrying passengers, Lee said they would now need to understand major roads and routes so they could communicate effectively with customers.

He also noted that operating requirements for ride-hailing vehicles would not be identical to those for taxis.

Ride-hailing vehicles, which are registered as private cars, must be equipped with child-restraint devices where required, while the same rules do not apply to taxis, Lee said, urging drivers to study the guidelines carefully.

Under the regulatory regime, ride-hailing platforms, vehicles and drivers must obtain the relevant licenses or permits. Holders of valid full taxi driving licenses may apply directly for a ride-hailing vehicle driving permit without sitting the combined test.
 

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