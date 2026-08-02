Former weather chief urges heat stress warning reform amid record El Niño threat

Former Hong Kong Observatory director Lam Chiu-ying has called for an overhaul of the local heat stress warning system for outdoor workers, as a potentially record-breaking El Niño could push temperatures in Hong Kong to historical highs.

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Speaking on a television program, Lam said that ocean warming driven by El Niño brings extreme weather such as heavy downpours. He added that while fewer tropical cyclones may reach Hong Kong, those that do are likely to be more intense.

Hot temperatures, he said, will pose an even greater threat.

However, Lam — known for his personal stance against routine air conditioning use — said that air conditioning should be treated as a “life-saving tool” rather than a daily habit. Citing scientific studies, he said that healthy individuals can manage body temperature effectively in conditions up to 35 degrees Celsius using electric fans.

He noted that the hot spell could last this year and into next, depending on how long El Niño continues into the following year. Citing the 2023–2024 cycle—when major warming extended into 2024—he cautioned that global warming combined with El Niño could drive record temperature highs worldwide.

He warned that Hong Kong temperatures may potentially exceed its all-time high and that scorching conditions could persist through September, or even into autumn and winter.

Lam urged the government to reform the Labour Department’s Heat Stress at Work Warning system, arguing that the current warnings, originally designed for the general public, do not accurately reflect the heat exposure faced by outdoor workers.

He suggested that the guidelines be anchored to the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), which would provide a more realistic assessment of outdoor working conditions.