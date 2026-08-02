Over 60 emergency teams deployed as heavy rain triggers flooding in rural areas

Heavy rain caused flooding in several areas across Hong Kong on Sunday, including a popular sunflower farm in Yuen Long, prompting authorities to deploy over 60 emergency response teams to assist affected residents.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal in the morning, and it remained in force for nearly seven hours. Most districts recorded rainfall exceeding 50 millimeters, while North District, Yuen Long, Tai Po and Sai Kung even received nearly 100 millimeters.

Among the affected spots was the Shun Sum Yuen Farm in San Tin, where sunflower fields were submerged under muddy water. Photos posted on social media by the farm showed workers scrambling through the downpour to salvage equipment and supplies.

“Even an amber rainstorm warning signal can turn the fields into an ocean,” the farm said, adding that a batch of sunflowers scheduled for harvest later this month was completely inundated.

In response to the heavy downpours, the Drainage Services Department activated its emergency control center at noon and deployed more than 60 emergency response teams to inspect flood-prone spots and handle calls for assistance.

As of 1.30pm, the department confirmed five flooding cases at She Shan Tsuen carpark, Hang Tau Road in Kwu Tung, Tai Hang Tsuen in Tai Po, Yau Tam Mei Tsuen and Fan Kam Road.

With the support of the “mobile powerful pumping robots,” emergency crews cleared floodwaters at the She Shan Tsuen carpark and Fan Kam Road within two hours, while work continued to resolve the remaining three sites.