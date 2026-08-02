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John Lee addresses subdivided units phase-out and university town vision at consultation

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(Source: GIS)
(Source: GIS)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Sunday that a transition period is necessary to gradually address the problem of substandard subdivided units, while noting that the Northern Metropolis University Town will build on the city’s strength in quality education.

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Speaking at the first simultaneous consultation session for the annual Policy Address and the city’s first Five-Year Plan, Lee responded to residents’ concerns over housing, eldercare and the university town development. 

Some called for senior-friendly designs in public housing and the Home Ownership Scheme estates, including gerontechnology, larger buttons and signage, expanded community centers and specialized living amenities. 

On the long-standing issue of substandard subdivided flats, Lee thanked various sectors for their joint efforts in formulating a structured phase-out plan. The government has set a four-year transition period, comprising a one-year registration period and a three-year compliance window, to allow time for the required improvements. 

He expressed confidence in the plan’s orderly execution, adding that the growing supply of Light Public Housing and transitional housing will expand overall housing capacity. 

On the Northern Metropolis University Town, Lee said its development integrates education, technology, industry, talent, and urban construction. He noted that the university town will not only unlock Hong Kong’s potential in quality education, but also help upgrade and transform the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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