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NEWS

Chris Sun to visit Guizhou for Strive and Rise youth exchange tour

NEWS
17 mins ago
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The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun Yuk-han, will depart for Guizhou on Monday to join activities of the Guizhou Study and Exchange Tour under the Strive and Rise Programme.

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Sun's itinerary will include a visit to the China Tianyan Scenic Area and attendance at the tour's welcome dinner. He will also call on leaders of Guizhou Province and meet with officials from the Department of Civil Affairs and the Department of Human Resources and Social Security.

The program, formulated and implemented by an interdepartmental task force led by the Chief Secretary for Administration, provides comprehensive support for Secondary One to Secondary Four students from underprivileged families, particularly those living in subdivided units. 

Participants will receive assistance through three key elements, including mentorship, personal development plans, and financial support. 
 
Sun will return to Hong Kong on the evening of August 5. In his absence, the Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Ho Kai-ming, will be the Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare. 

Strive and Rise Programme

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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