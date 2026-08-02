Child filmed turning Tesla steering wheel sparks online outrage

A video showing a child sitting in the driver’s seat of a Tesla and repeatedly turning the steering wheel has sparked online criticism, with netizens accusing the adults present of putting the child at risk.

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The four-second clip, which went viral online on Saturday (Aug 1), showed a white Tesla private car stopped at a traffic light on Fuk Wa Street in Sham Shui Po. A boy believed to be around seven or eight years old was seen sitting in the driver’s seat, with both hands on the steering wheel, while a female passenger sat beside him without intervening.

It was unclear when the incident took place or whether the vehicle was moving. Some online users suggested the child may have been using Tesla’s in-car gaming function, which allows the steering wheel to control a racing game while the vehicle is stationary.

The video drew widespread criticism online, with some joking that “people should need a license before having children”.

Under Hong Kong’s Road Traffic Ordinance, it is an offence to allow a person without the appropriate driving license to drive a motor vehicle. A first conviction carries a maximum fine of HK$5,000 and up to three months in prison.

The incident came months after a similar case in March, when a child was filmed sitting on a driver’s lap and turning the steering wheel of a private car in Tuen Mun. Police later arrested a 22-year-old mainland Chinese man on suspicion of dangerous driving.