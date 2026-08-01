Tesla crashes into roundabout, then gets hit by a truck in Tai Kok Tsui

A driver in Tai Kok Tsui was involved in a "one case, two accidents" traffic incident Saturday morning after her Tesla crashed and was subsequently hit by another vehicle.

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At 6.24am today, a 30-year-old woman was driving her Tesla from Cherry Street onto the Hoi Fai Road roundabout when she lost control of the car.

The vehicle mounted a flowerbed in the middle of the road, striking a traffic sign and a railing in the process. The female driver was not injured in the crash.

After the initial accident, the front of the Tesla was left jutting out into the roundabout's lane.

As the driver waited for assistance, a passing truck collided with the stationary car's left front side, seemingly due to an insufficient turning angle.

Police arrived to investigate and treated the situation as two separate traffic accidents.

The heavily damaged Tesla was towed from the scene.

The truck sustained only minor damage, and its driver was permitted to leave after providing details to the officers.