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Taxi driver arrested after crashing with family of three in Tai Po

NEWS
4 hours ago
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A taxi driver was arrested early Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle in Tai Po, injuring a family of three who were his passengers.

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The incident occurred at 2.47am this morning as the taxi, carrying the family, was turning left from Chung Nga Road into Fu Heng Estate. 

The driver, a 31-year-old man surnamed Chan, reportedly lost control and crashed into the road curb.

The passengers—a 42-year-old man, his 40-year-old wife, and their 7-year-old son—sustained injuries to their heads, chests, waists, and faces. The driver also reported chest, hand, and foot pain.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested Chan on suspicion of furious driving and driving while his license was suspended. He is currently being detained for questioning. 

The case has been assigned to the Tai Po police district for follow-up.

All three members of the family were conscious when they were transported to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment. The driver was taken to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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