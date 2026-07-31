Red Rainstorm Warning hoisted at 11.05am as Education Bureau adjusts school schedules

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal at 11.05am on Friday, prompting emergency class arrangements for schools across the territory.

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Afternoon classes canceled as rainstorm signal takes effect

Following the weather warning, the Education Bureau announced that students attending afternoon schools do not need to attend classes today.

However, schools are required to keep their premises open and implement contingency measures to look after any students who have already arrived at school.

For schools currently in session, classes should continue until the regular end of the school day.

Authorities emphasized that institutions should only allow students to return home when conditions are safe to do so.