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NEWS

Hong Kong Adventist Hospital reports increase in mainland patients seeking premium care

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Adventist Hospital has revealed a rising influx of high-income mainland patients traveling to Hong Kong in search of premium medical services, while local demand for minimally invasive surgeries and day-clinic services continues to rise.

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Andy Cen, Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, noted that the hospital has seen a steady increase in same-day or day-surgery procedures among both local and mainland patients. 

Orthopedic surgeries have risen significantly, surging by nearly 60 percent between 2024 and the second quarter of 2026. Within this segment, the proportion of advanced robotic surgeries has grown noticeably.

Regarding the trend of Hong Kong residents traveling north for medical treatments, Cen observed that many local and mainland patients return to Hong Kong for treatment or specialized consultations after undergoing initial screenings in the mainland.

Ma Wai-kit, Consultant in Urology at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, stated that the quality of diagnostic imaging reports from mainland facilities varies greatly depending on the hospital, with some reports inadequate for clinical use.

In response to recent price reductions across several local private hospitals, Cen stated that Adventist Health must carefully and prudently control costs while maintaining its high service standards. 

He noted that while competitor pricing serves as a helpful reference, it is not the primary factor driving the hospital's fee structures.

Hong Kong Adventist Hospital

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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