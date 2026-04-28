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NEWS

Police superintendent charged over alleged $1m bribery and cover-up plot

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A police superintendent has been charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption with allegedly accepting a HK$1 million bribe from a businessman and attempting to arrange for others to take the blame in traffic offenses.

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Leung Ka-man, 52, faces four charges, including conspiracy for a public servant to accept an advantage under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, misconduct in public office, perverting the course of public justice, and conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice.

Leung, who previously served as divisional commander in Ta Kwu Ling, Castle Peak and Tuen Mun, has been suspended.

His 42-year-old girlfriend, Lau Wai-yin, has been charged with conspiracy for a public servant to accept an advantage. Leung’s younger brother, Leung Ka-hing, 50, faces a joint charge with Lau of conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice.

All three defendants have been released on bail and are due to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Prosecutors are expected to apply to transfer the case to the District Court.

The ICAC said the case stemmed from a corruption complaint referred by the police. It alleges that between September 2020 and March 2022, Leung and Lau conspired to accept a HK$1 million bribe from a catering businessman.

In return, Leung allegedly showed favoritism toward the businessman and disclosed internal police information related to a traffic accident involving the businessman’s former wife between December 2021 and March 2022, without reasonable excuse.

Leung is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of public justice by suggesting that his brother act as a fall guy for the businessman’s son in a speeding case in March 2021. The proposal was not carried out.

In a separate incident in December 2021, the three defendants allegedly conspired to falsely identify Leung Ka-hing as the driver in another speeding offense involving Leung Ka-man.

Investigations are ongoing.

ICACpolice

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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