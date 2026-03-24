logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Four charged in emissions test fraud scheme at Hong Kong car inspection center

NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Four employees of a government-appointed vehicle inspection center have been charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) for allegedly running a scheme to help private cars pass their annual roadworthiness tests by faking exhaust emission results.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The anti-graft agency announced on Tuesday it had charged Wong Lap-yan, 48, the former manager of MD Motors CTC-HK Limited, with attempted fraud.

Three of the center's former testers—Lau Chi-keung, 67, Tam Kin-kwong, 67, and Robert Ho Ka-wah, 42—were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud.

Following the ICAC's enforcement action, the Transport Department (TD) immediately stripped MD Motors of its status as a designated testing centre.

In Hong Kong, all private vehicles over six years old must pass a mandatory annual inspection before their license can be renewed.

The ICAC alleges that for two years, between June 2022 and June 2024, the accused conspired to deceive the TD by improperly conducting inspections and issuing false roadworthiness certificates.

The investigation, which began after corruption complaints were filed, revealed that the scheme specifically involved falsifying exhaust emission data.

It is believed other safety-related test results were not affected.

The four men are scheduled for their first court appearance this Thursday.

In response to the case, the Transport Department has begun implementing a series of new initiatives to prevent future malpractices.

The ICAC has also provided the department with corruption prevention recommendations, which the TD is actively implementing to strengthen the integrity of the vehicle inspection system.

ICAC

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Four charged in emissions test fraud scheme at Hong Kong car inspection center
NEWS
55 mins ago
The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Foreign institutions halt trading cooperation with Guotai Junan and Citic Securities
FINANCE
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Liu Hongbin (File Photo)
HKUST professor faces bribery charges over master’s program admission scandal
NEWS
17-03-2026 20:25 HKT
Paul Lau Chi-ho, Director of the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (second from right) and Deputy Director of Academy Lam Cheung-ching (second from left).
ICAC launches integrated recruitment drive to showcase many facets of anti-corruption work
NEWS
16-03-2026 08:00 HKT
ICAC to maintain strict entry requirements amid 7pc vacancy rate
NEWS
14-03-2026 17:01 HKT
(File photo)
Two charged by ICAC over alleged $30,000 bribe to waive agency commission
NEWS
12-03-2026 19:16 HKT
Guotai Junan.
China's Guotai Junan, Citic raided in Hong Kong crackdown on brokerages
FINANCE
12-03-2026 10:18 HKT
ICAC opens recruitment with mid-March experience day
NEWS
02-03-2026 17:37 HKT
Woo leads a delegation to attend APEC anti-corruption meetings held in Guangzhou.
ICAC represents at APEC anti-corruption gathering
NEWS
03-02-2026 00:01 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
NEWS
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.