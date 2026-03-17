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NEWS

HKUST professor faces bribery charges over master’s program admission scandal

NEWS
4 hours ago

by

Kamun Lai

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Liu Hongbin (File Photo)
Liu Hongbin (File Photo)
Liu HongbinHKUSTICACbribery

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