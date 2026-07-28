Man’s body found floating off Tsing Yi container terminal

A man’s body was found floating in waters off Tsing Yi container terminal on Tuesday morning (Jul 28) after an overnight search by emergency crews.

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Police received a report at around 10pm on Monday (Jul 27) that an object resembling a person was seen floating near Container Terminal 9 in Tsing Yi, prompting fears that someone had fallen into the sea.

Marine police and firefighters were deployed to the scene, while the Government Flying Service sent a helicopter to assist in the search.

The body was located at around 7.50am on Tuesday in waters about 50 metres off the Sinopec Hong Kong Oil Terminal on Tsing Sheung Road and was taken to the Tsing Yi Fireboat Station Pier.

The deceased, believed to be a man aged around 50, was found without identification documents.

The cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.