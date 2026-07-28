Sharp rise in non-local student applications at HK universities

Applications from non-local students have risen sharply at several Hong Kong universities as the government lifts the intake ceiling from 40 to 50 percent of local undergraduate places in 2026-27.

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The Chinese University recorded a year-on-year increase of more than 20 percent, while Polytechnic University received over 22,000 applications, including a 70 percent rise from international students.

The University of Science and Technology attracted more than 20,000 applications from over 120 countries and regions.

For the first time, applicants came from Bhutan, Chile, Benin, Bolivia and other new markets.

Business, science, artificial intelligence, engineering, computing and data science were among the most popular subjects, reflecting Hong Kong’s growing appeal as a regional education hub.