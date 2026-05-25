Double knife attack in Guangxi wounds seven, including 5 police officers

A man armed with two knives wounded seven people, including five police officers, in a street attack in Yulin, Guangxi province on Friday, reportedly over a dispute about his confiscated electric bicycle, local authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 9.50am in Wushi town, Luchuan county. The suspect, identified as Wen, stabbed two members of the public before wounding five officers who attempted to intervene, police said.

Online footage shows the man, believed to be about 30 years old, confronting officers armed with riot forks and batons. He was eventually subdued and arrested.

Wen’s electric bicycle had reportedly been seized by police over licence issues, triggering his anger. All the wounded have been hospitalised. The case remains under investigation.