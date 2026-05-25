Double knife attack in Guangxi wounds seven, including 5 police officers

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5.2-magnitude quake kills two in south China: state media
18-05-2026 12:27 HKT
China sends rescue workers to Guangxi flood site
17-05-2026 17:39 HKT
China's north and west on alert after sweeping rains trigger deadly floods
03-07-2025 14:44 HKT
Two dead in Guangxi mudslides, rescue operations continue
15-06-2025 19:06 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT