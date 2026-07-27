Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 awarded ‘M’ Mark status ahead of August matches

The Major Sports Events Committee announced on Monday that it has awarded “M” Mark status to the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026, which will feature two top European club exhibition matches at Kai Tak Stadium in August.

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The recognized events include the Asahi Super Dry Trophy, featuring Manchester City against FC Internazionale Milano on August 1, and the Herbalgy Trophy showdown between Chelsea FC and Juventus on August 5.

Committee chairman Wilfred Ng Sau-kei said bringing top-tier European teams to Kai Tak will provide local fans and visitors with an exciting and world-class viewing experience.

He added that staging such spectacular matches highlights Hong Kong’s appeal as an international hub for major sporting events.