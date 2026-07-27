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NEWS

Yuen Long warehouse burglarized twice in a week; copper wiring stolen

NEWS
5 hours ago
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A warehouse in the Yuen Long Industrial Estate was burglarized for the second time in a week on Monday morning, after thieves cut through security locks to steal copper wiring.

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Police received a report at 8.14am from the owner, who discovered cut security chains on the iron gate and a pried-open roller shutter upon returning to the property at 34 Wang Lee Street.

Arriving officers conducted a preliminary assessment and confirmed that several meters of copper wiring had been stolen. Police are currently searching for the suspects.

The warehouse, which formerly housed a pharmaceutical factory, has been vacant since the property was sold some time ago. This incident marks the second time the vacant facility has been targeted by burglars within seven days.

Burglary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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