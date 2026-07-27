Yuen Long warehouse burglarized twice in a week; copper wiring stolen

A warehouse in the Yuen Long Industrial Estate was burglarized for the second time in a week on Monday morning, after thieves cut through security locks to steal copper wiring.

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Police received a report at 8.14am from the owner, who discovered cut security chains on the iron gate and a pried-open roller shutter upon returning to the property at 34 Wang Lee Street.

Arriving officers conducted a preliminary assessment and confirmed that several meters of copper wiring had been stolen. Police are currently searching for the suspects.

The warehouse, which formerly housed a pharmaceutical factory, has been vacant since the property was sold some time ago. This incident marks the second time the vacant facility has been targeted by burglars within seven days.