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NEWS

Ani-Com to reopen at 2.40pm, hours extended to 10pm

NEWS
4 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The 27th Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong will reopen at 2.40pm on Sunday, with operating hours extended by one hour to 10pm after disruptions caused by Typhoon Noul.

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The annual fair, now in its third day at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, was temporarily closed in the morning as the storm swept across the city.

Staff took precautionary measures at the venue, including taping glass doors in a cross pattern to reduce the risk posed by strong winds.

Despite the adverse weather, nearly 30 anime fans had gathered outside the venue hours before the scheduled reopening, with some bringing folding stools as they waited in line.

The organizer reminded visitors that roads and walkways could remain slippery after the storm, and urged attendees to check traffic conditions and prioritize safety before heading to the venue.

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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