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UK man killed himself after Turkey dental trip left him with no teeth, inquest told

WORLD
48 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A 48-year-old man took his own life after suffering depression following a failed dental procedure in Turkey that left him without any teeth, a coroner's court in Norfolk has heard.

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Pawel Bukowski, a married father of three and forklift driver from Poland, travelled to a private clinic in Turkey in January 2025 to have his teeth replaced due to periodontal disease. He expected to receive temporary dentures after his teeth were removed, but was instead told he would not be provided with any and had to wait six months before returning for new implants.

His wife, Daria Bukowska, told the inquest: "He lost all hope that things could improve. Despite all our efforts to support him, we were ultimately unable to save him."

The hearing was told Bukowski's mental health deteriorated rapidly after returning to the UK. He struggled to eat properly without his teeth, drank heavily, and faced concerns about unexpected costs for a procedure he considered a failure. A call to emergency services on April 24 resulted in hospital admission, where a senior practitioner described him as having "strong suicidal ideation." However, it was decided he did not require psychiatric admission. Four days later, on April 28, 2025, he was found dead at home.

Bukowska criticised the care her husband received, saying his problems were "overlooked at every chance." Coroner Johanna Thompson recorded a suicide verdict and noted "several lessons" had been identified from the investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

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