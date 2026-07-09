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ARTCAN

Ngong Ping 360 celebrates 20 years with summer night rides

ARTCAN
1 hour ago

by

Melody Chan

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Ngong Ping 360 is marking its 20th anniversary by offering limited night rides.
Ngong Ping 360 is marking its 20th anniversary by offering limited night rides.

Rows of Ngong Ping 360 cable cars glide along the steel ropes, connecting urban Tung Chung with highland of Ngong Ping, revealing a picturesque scene where the sky meets the hills. Over the past two decades, those cabins have carried memories of the more than 26 million who rode and experienced moments on them during some of their big days in life.

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This year, Ngong Ping 360 is marking its 20th anniversary by offering limited night rides on select dates in July and August, so that people can enjoy evening views from the cable cars – such as of the airport runway and the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge.

At the summit, visitors can stroll among neon signs, mahjong tables, retro bing sutts, and MTR cabins  – photo spots that are quintessentially Hong Kong.
An array of neon-lit billboards lines boulevards long etched in public minds. Here, everyone can relive those bygone days. From July 24, Ngong Ping 360 will launch night rides for eight days, during which the public can reminisce about Hong Kong streetscapes from the 1980s.

On July 24 and 25, as well as August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16, there will be night rides from 6pm to 10pm; the boarding time at Tung Chung will be 6pm to 9pm, and the final boarding time at Ngong Ping will be 9.30pm.

Every evening, there will be the interactive "903 Starry Breezy" concert, hosted by Commercial Radio, which features a lineup of local singers. International travelers are also welcome to sample local cuisine, shop for souvenirs, visit the Big Buddha – lit up for the occasion – and experience the festive ambience after sunset.

Ngong Ping 360 has also launched themed cabins and infused culture on board. Round trips for adults are HK$200, while senior and child tickets cost HK$100. Meanwhile, until August 31, Hong Kong residents can book round-trip cable car tickets – one ride in a Crystal Cabin and one in a Standard Cabin – at half price.

The excitement does not end there. A lucky draw will also be hosted from July 24 to August 16, with over 40,000 prizes worth more than HK$2 million.

Ngong Ping 360 Tourism Cabin cars Tung Chung Concert

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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