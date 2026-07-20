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NEWS

Photo evidence enough to penalize construction site smokers under new ban

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Rina Wang

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Construction sites are inherently hazardous environments, but newly amended regulations aim to eliminate one entirely preventable risk: smoking.

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Since the Construction Sites (Safety) (Amendment) Regulation 2026 took effect last Friday (July 17), authorities have penalized individual workers while simultaneously targeting principal contractors and subcontractors who fail to police their sites.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Commissioner for Labour Sam Hui Chak-sum said Occupational Safety Officers have inspected more than 200 construction sites across the city, issuing fixed penalty notices to nine workers caught smoking.

But enforcement is not limited to frontline workers. Hui stressed that principal contractors and subcontractors bear a heavy management responsibility under the new legislation.

During recent inspections, the Labour Department issued four Improvement Notices to contractors who failed to implement adequate anti-smoking measures, demanding swift rectifications.

Acknowledging the complex and highly mobile nature of construction sites, Hui admitted that on-the-spot enforcement by frontline officers can be challenging.

To bridge this gap, authorities are actively encouraging public participation. Hui welcomed residents to report violations by providing the time, date, location, and preferably photographic or video evidence.

"We don't necessarily have to catch them on the spot," Hui said, explaining that the department can issue summonses retrospectively if the evidence clearly places the smoking violation within a site's boundaries.

Under the legislative amendments, all types of construction sites are designated as no-smoking areas, with violators liable to a fixed fine of HK$3,000.

Principal contractors and subcontractors who fail to ensure a smoke-free environment face a maximum fine of HK$400,000 upon conviction.

The stakes are even higher if smoking causes a serious fire. Site owners could be fined up to HK$3 million and jailed for six months, while offending employees face a maximum fine of HK$150,000 and six months in prison.

With a combination of surprise inspections and citizen reports, authorities are sending a clear message: turning a blind eye to a casual cigarette break is a risk no longer worth taking.

Smoking Ban

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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