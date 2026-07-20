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NEWS

Shau Kei Wan water supply resumes after more than 24-hour outage

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Water supply in parts of Shau Kei Wan gradually resumed before 11am today (July 20) after an outage lasting more than a day, following repeated delays to repair works after a leak was found at the pipe joint.

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The Water Supplies Department said an underground water pipe near the junction of Shau Kei Wan Road and Sun Sing Street had been damaged, causing the disruption. Repair works were initially completed at 5.30am today, but engineers later discovered a leak at the pipe joint, delaying the restoration of supply.

The department said water supply in affected areas, including Shau Kei Wan Road and Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, gradually resumed from around 11am.

The department said some locations at higher elevations, such as Ming Wah Dai Ha, and areas at the end of the water supply network, such as Kam Wa Street, might take an additional one to two hours to resume normal supply.

The department said it would continue providing assistance to affected residents and businesses, including deploying staff to deliver water to restaurants in the area.

It also reminded users that water may appear milky or slightly cloudy when water supply is first restored due to air bubbles in the pipes. Residents were advised to remove tap filters and run taps for several minutes until the water becomes clear.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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