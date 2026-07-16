Sands China, MGTO and Consumer Council launch 2026 Quality Retail Service Seminar Series

Sands China, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Consumer Council jointly launched the 2026 Quality Retail Service seminar series on Thursday at The Londoner Macao, marking the fourth consecutive year of the flagship initiative under the Sands Retail Academy.

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The programme, first introduced in 2023, has attracted 1,900 retail professionals to date. This year's series focuses on helping merchants and frontline practitioners master business strategies for the new consumer era, aiming to strengthen the industry's adaptability and enhance visitors' shopping and tourism experiences.

Sands China executive vice chairman Dr Wilfred Wong said enhancing service quality and delivering innovative customer experiences are key drivers of high-quality development in the tourism and retail sectors. He added that the company will continue to support the Macao SAR government's policy initiatives by strengthening talent development and service excellence.

MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes noted that Macao recently topped the "2025 Top 10 Destinations for Chinese Outbound Tourist Satisfaction" list for the second consecutive year. Consumer Council president Leong Pek San said more than 6,000 "Certified Shops" in Macao play an important role in fostering a high-quality consumer environment.

The opening seminar, titled "Win at the Touchpoint," was delivered by brand architect Cheng Jaylin, who shared practical strategies on store merchandise management and customer experience.

Since its inception, the Sands Retail Academy has provided training for more than 14,000 local retail practitioners. It received a PATA Gold Award in 2023 for its Human Capital Development Initiative.