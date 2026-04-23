Sands China profit jumps 45 percent in the first quarter

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China Unicom Q1 profit dips 18 percent
21-04-2026 21:53 HKT
Tim Cook's time as Apple chief marked by profit absent awe
21-04-2026 16:13 HKT
Macau’s finance secretary resigns, citing 'personal reasons'
16-04-2026 18:10 HKT
China's CATL posts slower profit growth in first quarter
15-04-2026 20:26 HKT
Macau gaming revenue rises 15pc in March, beats expectations
01-04-2026 15:18 HKT
China Resources Land 2025 profit flat at 25.4 billion yuan
30-03-2026 14:17 HKT
Town Health back in black with $14.4m profit
27-03-2026 19:20 HKT