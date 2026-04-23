Sands China profit jumps 45 percent in the first quarter

Sands China (1928) posted a 45.5 percent rise in net income to US$294 million (HK$2.29 billion) in the first quarter.

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The Macau gaming giant’s net revenue also increased by 23.6 percent to US$2.1 billion.

Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were US$633 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to US$535 million a year ago.

Capital expenditures during the first quarter totaled US$194 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of US$89 million in Macau.

Mass market revenue share reached 25.7 percent last quarter, the strongest performance since the first quarter of 2024, the company said.



