Customs busts $4.7b money laundering syndicate, seizes drugs

Read More
Customs seizes illicit fuel at sea, arrests 75-year-old captain
12-03-2026 02:27 HKT
Customs seize 5m illicit cigarettes worth $22m in Kwai Chung warehouse raid
11-03-2026 03:00 HKT
Judge orders US Customs to process refunds on illegal Trump tariffs
05-03-2026 10:55 HKT
Customs seizes $1m cocaine at airport, 2 passengers arrested
05-03-2026 02:25 HKT
Customs seize 2 endangered live birds worth $1,400 at Shenzhen Bay
11-02-2026 19:19 HKT
Customs seize 44 live lizards worth $115,000 at Shenzhen Bay
03-02-2026 18:36 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT