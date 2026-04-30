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NEWS

Govt to issue 332 new private driving instructor licenses, applications open May 11

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Transport Department will issue 332 additional private driving instructor licenses, with applications opening on May 11 and closing on May 29. Examinations are scheduled to begin in July.

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Of the total, the largest share—214 licenses—will be allocated to the first category covering private cars and light goods vehicles, including 160 public quotas and 54 instructor quotas.

Another 50 licenses will be issued under the second category for public and private light buses and buses, while 68 licenses will be allocated to the third category, covering medium goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, and articulated vehicles.

The department said the move aims to ensure an adequate supply of private driving instructors to meet rising demand for driving training, while maintaining healthy competition in the market.

Transport Departmentprivate driving instructor licenses

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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