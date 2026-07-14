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Japan Home Centre rebrands as one-stop lifestyle platform

NEWS
39 mins ago
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Retail chain Japan Home Centre will change its Chinese name as part of a comprehensive rebranding exercise starting July 15, parent company International Housewares Retail has announced.

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The move comes as Hong Kong’s retail sector faces structural changes after the pandemic, wider adoption of e-commerce and growing northbound spending by local consumers.

The company said it is repositioning JHC as a “one-stop lifestyle platform” serving diverse communities across Hong Kong and Macau.

The first upgraded flagship store will open in Causeway Bay to coincide with the rebrand, according to group chairwoman Ngai Lai-ha.

Ngai said the group’s global supply chain had matured significantly over 35 years of development, and that a single-origin label such as “Japan” no longer fully reflects its current business and sourcing model.

The company will adopt a new Chinese name meaning “genuine and good,” while retaining the widely recognized “JHC” abbreviation. It said the initials now represent its goal of providing the “truest and best” products and services.

The rebrand will be supported by a stronger focus on online-to-offline integration, product enhancement and improved customer experience.

JHC said it will optimize its product mix to offer better value for money, with more than 1,000 certified in-house products clearly labeled under its “True Good Quality” standard.

Customer service will also be upgraded, with frontline staff repositioned as “lifestyle ambassadors.” Selected branches will introduce experience zones offering product trials and food tastings.

The retailer will also expand its e-commerce partnerships. Leveraging its network of more than 260 physical stores, JHC has partnered with HKTVmall, Yoho, JD.com’s J.Zao and Ochama to allow customers to order more than 1,000 items online and collect them at local branches.

JHC is also expanding its environmental, social and governance initiatives into the silver economy by partnering with an elderly services alliance to launch a dedicated sales platform.

The collaboration will invite frontline employees aged 55 or above to host in-store roadshows. Up to 85 percent of revenue from the initiative will go directly to social enterprises.

The company also plans to distribute digital coupons for various local brands through its mobile app to help stimulate local consumption.

JHC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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