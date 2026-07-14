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NEWS

Youth urged to build AI skills to remain competitive in job market

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Rina Wang

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Young people who fail to master artificial intelligence risk losing job opportunities to those who do, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong warned on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the “AI for All” program at Hong Kong Science Park, Sun said AI would inevitably reshape the global labor market.

He urged young people to equip themselves with the skills needed to remain competitive, while stressing that AI would not simply replace humans.

Sun said the government would accelerate the development of AI while ensuring that appropriate regulatory safeguards were in place.

Authorities are reviewing the existing legal framework for potential gaps and preparing a new five-year development plan, which will include a more comprehensive regulatory framework governing future AI applications.

The work follows the recent introduction of the Ethical Artificial Intelligence Framework and the Hong Kong Generative Artificial Intelligence Technical and Application Guideline.

Sun also said AI would be a key focus of the Northern Metropolis development.

At the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, more than 40 percent of the over 90 enterprises in the first two buildings are involved in AI-related fields.

Computing facilities at the Sandy Ridge data park are expected to begin operations in phases from next year.

The newly launched “AI for All” program, introduced alongside Summer Talent Fest 2026, aims to benefit more than 20,000 university students, young researchers and professionals.

Through advanced training courses, competitions and recruitment fairs, the initiative seeks to help participants turn theoretical AI knowledge into practical skills and employment opportunities.

AI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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