Firefighter and younger man released on bail after Mong Kok mall clash

A 48-year-old off-duty firefighter and a 34-year-old man, both arrested over a confrontation at a Mong Kok shopping mall, have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

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Police said on Tuesday (Jul 14) that the 34-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been granted bail and is required to report back in early August.

The incident took place at Sim City on Shantung Street on Saturday, when two couples became involved in an argument after they apparently bumped into each other in the crowded shopping mall.

A video circulating online showed the firefighter confronting the younger couple, with the older man allegedly pushing the 34-year-old during the dispute.

The Fire Services Department confirmed the 48-year-old was an off-duty firefighter. He later accompanied his 46-year-old wife to Mong Kok Police Station to report the incident and assist with the investigation before being arrested on suspicion of common assault. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Following further investigation, officers arrested the 34-year-old man in Mong Kok on Sunday. Police alleged he had bumped into the firefighter's wife before the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

He was also released on police bail and is required to report back to police in early August.

Read more: Firefighter arrested after surrendering over Mong Kok mall assault