Dog-friendly dining scheme on track despite handful of exits

About 10 restaurants have withdrawn from the city’s new dog-friendly dining scheme, citing concerns over leash rules and table hygiene, according to Deputy Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene Alice Yeung Lai-shan.

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Speaking on a radio program on Tuesday, Yeung said the pilot scheme had generally run smoothly since its launch last Thursday(Jul 9), with most approved restaurants complying with the requirements.

She said the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department had conducted more than 3,800 inspections of approved premises, and more than 4,000 inspections in total as of Sunday (Jul 12).

To assist the industry during the transition period, Yeung said a 90-member task force had been deployed, with authorities giving priority to verbal warnings over strict enforcement.

Addressing restaurants that had withdrawn from the scheme, Yeung said the number of approved premises currently stood at around 940, with only a small number withdrawing after the rollout.

She said the exits remained a minority, with most operators citing commercial considerations such as staffing and equipment.

Yeung said the waiting list mechanism operates on a dynamic basis. Cancellations take about four working days to process and are then promptly filled by the next restaurant on the list.

She stressed that the government would not penalize restaurants that withdraw from the scheme, and their future applications would not be affected. The task force is also available to provide free assistance to help operators meet the requirements.

Yeung added that the department would not discourage participation, saying approved restaurants could decide when to start welcoming dogs based on their readiness.

On leash requirements, Yeung clarified that dogs must be kept on a leash no longer than 1.5 meters or secured to a fixed point. She said cases in which owners accidentally lost grip of a leash during meals were more common than breaches involving leash length.

She also cautioned against securing pets to door handles or table legs because of safety risks, recommending that owners either hold the leash or fasten it to a stable structure.

Yeung said approved restaurants are strictly prohibited from serving open-flame dishes, including the use of small stoves for food warming, even in larger premises with designated dog-free zones.

While birthday candles are not considered cooking, she reminded owners to exercise caution.

On seating arrangements for dogs, Yeung said the rules only prohibit dogs from touching or climbing onto tables, while whether dogs may sit on chairs is up to individual restaurants.

She urged owners to act responsibly and suggested bringing a mat to place on chairs out of consideration for other diners.

Yeung said any new policy would take time for adjustment, and called on all sectors of the community to work together to ensure the smooth implementation of the measure.