Record 24 top scorers expected in 2026 DSE

A record 24 students are expected to be named top scorers in the 2026 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, marking an increase for the second consecutive year.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The figures were released by the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority ahead of the release of DSE results on Wednesday, July 15.

A total of 58,487 school and private candidates sat this year’s exams, up 5.4 percent from last year. Among them, 15,973 school candidates met the minimum university admission requirement of “332A33.”

The 24 top scorers comprise 14 boys and 10 girls from 15 schools, representing the highest number since the examination was introduced.

To be named a top scorer, candidates must attain the highest grade of 5** in six subjects and an “Attained” result in Citizenship and Social Development.

Among them, six boys and five girls also attained 5** in the Mathematics Extended Part, making them “super top scorers.”

However, no candidate is expected to become an “ultimate top scorer,” a title generally given to those who attain 5** in seven Category A subjects as well as the Mathematics Extended Part.

This year’s candidates also included two elderly candidates, aged 72 and 70, as well as an 11-year-old who sat one subject and attained Level 4.

HKEAA Secretary General Wei Xiang-dong attributed the record number of top scorers to stronger overall performance and greater effort by students.

He also said the pass-fail grading system for Citizenship and Social Development had allowed students to devote more time to other subjects, which may have contributed to the higher scores.

In addition to collecting printed results notices under arrangements made by their schools, candidates will receive SMS notifications containing their individual results from 9 am on Wednesday, the authority said.

The authority reminded candidates that all official result messages would be sent under the sender name “#HKEAA.”

The 2026 HKDSE results are scheduled to be released on July 15.