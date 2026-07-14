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NEWS

Series of crashes hits new Tsuen Wan Road link just days after opening

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A newly opened vehicular bridge linking Tsuen Wan Road to Kwai Chung Road was hit by three traffic accidents within 30 minutes during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, involving at least seven vehicles and leaving one person injured.

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The single-lane bridge, which opened to traffic two days ago, has now seen traffic accidents on three consecutive days.

On Tuesday morning, police received the first report at 8.24am of a collision involving two private cars on the bridge in the Kwai Chung-bound direction. No injuries were reported.

Three minutes later, officers received another report of a four-vehicle collision at the same location and in the same direction. No one was injured in the second crash.

About 10 minutes later, another private car was involved in a third accident on the bridge. The driver complained of neck pain.

The bridge is a newly constructed single-lane link connecting the southbound, Kowloon-bound fast lane of Tsuen Wan Road near the Kwai Tsing Interchange upramp to Kwai Chung Road.

The successive crashes briefly forced the closure of some traffic lanes, affecting traffic during the morning peak period. The affected lanes have since reopened, and traffic has returned to normal.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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