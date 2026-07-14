Record-breaking 20-plus top scorers expected in 2026 DSE: sources

More than 20 candidates are expected to be named top scorers when the 2026 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination results are released on Wednesday, which would mark a record high, according to sources.

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To be named a top scorer, candidates must attained the highest grade of 5** in six subjects and an “Attained” result in Citizenship and Social Development.

However, no candidate is expected to emerge as an “ultimate top scorer,” a title generally given to those who achieve 5** in seven Category A subjects as well as the Mathematics Extended Module.

In addition to collecting printed results notices under arrangements made by their schools, candidates will receive SMS notifications containing their individual results from 9am on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority said.

The authority reminded candidates that all official result messages would be sent under the sender name “#HKEAA.”

The 2026 HKDSE results are scheduled to be released on July 15.