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NEWS

Timely jabs urged as Covid cases rise in HK, mainland

NEWS
5 hours ago
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The Hong Kong Medical Association urged the public to get Covid-19 vaccines amid active virus over the next two months.
The Hong Kong Medical Association urged the public to get Covid-19 vaccines amid active virus over the next two months.

The public is urged to get vaccinated as the Hong Kong Medical Association expects Covid-19 to remain active over the next two months.

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The alert follows data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention showing 79,000 new infection cases across the mainland last month, including 130 severe cases and one death, reflecting an overall upward trend.

In Hong Kong, the association noted a 30 percent jump in consultations for Covid-19 in recent weeks, adding that the virus has become endemic and tends to resurface every six to nine months.

While current symptoms are generally milder than during the pandemic, high-risk groups remain vulnerable to severe illness.

The association cautioned that vaccine supplies are running low as existing stock nears expiration, with new doses expected to arrive only in the fourth quarter.

It urged eligible residents to take advantage of the remaining vaccines to maintain protection and avoid a gap in immunity.

With the city entering its summer flu peak, the association stressed that vaccines take about two weeks to build antibodies, making timely inoculation essential.
Elderly residents are encouraged to use the government’s subsidy program in September and October to get vaccinated early.

Beyond flu and Covid-19, the association recommended targeted vaccines for different groups, including HPV for young adults, pertussis – or whooping cough – for pregnant women before 35 weeks, and shingles for those with weakened immunity.

However, only flu and Covid-19 vaccines currently receive broad subsidies.

The association said the government should weigh the cost-effectiveness of expanding support for other vaccines, arguing that prevention could ease the heavy burden on public health care in the long run.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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