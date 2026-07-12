Govt-funded center launches dedicated youth and women’s networks for ethnic minorities

The Home Affairs Department has granted funding to non-profit organizations to operate support service centers for ethnic minorities to help them integrate into the community, including the launch of dedicated youth and women’s networks.

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The newly formed networks aim to provide a wider range of activities tailored to these two groups, such as career training for youth, exchange tours to the mainland, and fitness classes, including swimming lessons, designed specifically for ethnic minority women.

In line with the Policy Address’s commitment to strengthening community integration support for ethnic minorities, the HOPE Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities in Tai Wo Hau commenced operations last December.

Amy Wong, the center’s person-in-charge

The center provides interpretation and translation services in seven languages — including Indonesian, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tagalog and Urdu — most of which are offered free of charge. These services are available via telephone and on-site interpretation to assist ethnic minorities with navigating daily tasks such as appointments, housing and public services.

Amy Wong, the center’s person-in-charge, said that individuals may raise any questions they encounter due to language barriers, and the center will provide appropriate support. She added that all interpreters are experienced and fluent in both English and the respective ethnic minority languages. The center also conducts random quality checks to maintain high service standards.