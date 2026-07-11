Two arrested after fleeing drug car smashes into Mong Kok cafe, marking second wild chase in a week

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested on Friday evening after their vehicle crashed into a local cafe in Mong Kok while attempting to evade police. The chaotic incident, which left bystanders terrified, marks the second high-speed chase involving a drug-laden vehicle in Hong Kong within a single week.

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The dramatic scene unfolded shortly after 6pm yesterday on Portland Street near Shantung Street.

A private car, allegedly speeding away from a police interception, collided with several other vehicles before mounting the pavement and violently slamming into the glass exterior of a diner.

Following the crash, both the driver and the passenger abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Reports indicate that during the frantic escape, the passenger was inadvertently struck by another passing vehicle.

By 7pm, police officers successfully apprehended the two suspects. The individuals, hooded in black cloth, were escorted back to the wrecked vehicle as investigators, aided by police dogs, gathered evidence.

Authorities discovered a batch of suspected narcotics inside the car, though the exact type and quantity are still being determined as the investigation continues.

Patrons and bystanders were left deeply shaken by the ordeal. One diner inside the cafe recounted sitting right next to the point of impact and having to leap out of the way immediately to avoid injury.

Another witness in the vicinity reported hearing loud crashes and police officers shouting at the suspects to halt. Confused and alarmed by the loud bangs, the witness took cover indoors, fearing that the noises were gunshots.

This incident follows a similarly destructive pursuit that occurred just days earlier. Last Saturday afternoon, a private car led police on a high-speed chase starting from Waterfall Bay Road in Aberdeen.

The pursuit continued through the Aberdeen Tunnel and ended at the Canal Road Flyover in Wan Chai. During the escape, the fleeing vehicle rammed into eight different vehicles, including a police cruiser, a taxi, a medium-sized truck, and several private cars.

In that prior incident, police intercepted the vehicle near the Canal Road Flyover area and arrested the 35-year-old male driver on suspicion of furious driving and drug trafficking. Officers seized approximately $17,000 worth of illegal substances from his car.