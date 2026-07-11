Local syndicate partnered with mainland burglary ring busted, $3.5m seized from over 19 break-ins

Hong Kong police have dismantled a sophisticated cross-border burglary syndicate that collaborated with the infamous mainland Chinese "Wei Gang" gang to target remote village houses and detached homes across the city.

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Four suspects, including a local mastermind with triad connections and illegal immigrants, were arrested on Thursday in connection with 19 burglaries involving losses totaling approximately HK$3.5 million.

The operation, led by the New Territories South Regional Crime Headquarters, culminated in the arrest of three men and one woman, aged between 21 and 45.

The suspects face charges including conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of dangerous drugs, and illegal immigration.

Among those detained are the local ringleader, a female accomplice who provided getaway vehicles, and two mainland Chinese burglars identified as members of the notorious Guangxi-based "Wei Gang" burglary faction, at least one of whom had sneaked into Hong Kong illegally.

According to police intelligence, the syndicate had been highly active across various districts since May.

The local mastermind allegedly recruited the mainland gang members through middlemen, arranged their illegal entry into Hong Kong, and provided them with secluded temporary housing and private vehicles to travel to target locations.

The criminal syndicate operated with a highly organized division of labor. Separate roles were designated for driving, conducting reconnaissance, acting as lookouts, and executing the break-ins.

They specifically targeted village houses and detached luxury homes that were situated in remote areas, close to hillsides, or poorly secured.

Burglars systematically struck during the dusk hours, specifically between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., exploiting the window of time when residents were either still commuting home or out for dinner.

The intruders used crowbars and screwdrivers to force open windows or doors. Once inside, they swept the properties for small, high-value, and easily disposable items such as cash, gold ornaments, designer handbags, diamond jewelry, and luxury watches.

The most severe single case of the 19 reported break-ins involved a loss of approximately HK$920,000.

Using advanced video analytics from the force's "Eye in the Sky" CCTV network alongside intensive intelligence analysis, investigators mapped out the movement patterns of the syndicate's vehicles and members.

This surveillance eventually guided officers to a temporary hideout in the Yuen Long district and identified the key players.

During raids conducted on Thursday in Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai, officers arrested the four individuals and recovered a substantial stash of stolen loot from the Yuen Long hideout, including cash, gold, and luxury handbags.

Police also seized burglary tools such as screwdrivers and crowbars, alongside a small quantity of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. The police operation is ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests.

In light of these incidents, police have urged the public, especially those living in rural areas and detached houses, to bolster their home security. Residents are advised to install sturdy locks, window grilles, motion-sensor alarms, and high-definition security cameras with night-vision capabilities.

Additionally, homeowners are encouraged to utilize secure in-wall safes or bank safety deposit boxes for high-value items, ensure all entry points are locked before leaving, and report any suspicious individuals or vehicles in their neighborhoods immediately.