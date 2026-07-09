Hong Kong Fashion Fest returns as city pushes local designers onto global stage

Hong Kong Fashion Fest will return from September 1 to 14, bringing together a series of programs spanning haute couture, cross-regional menswear and sustainable design, as the city continues to position itself as a regional fashion hub.

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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said at the launch ceremony that the government will continue to walk alongside the industry and support the development of Hong Kong fashion on the international stage.

Led by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, this year’s event will join hands with six industry partners to present eight flagship programs. Pop-up stores will also be set up at six fashion and shopping locations across the city, offering works by local designers to the public.

The event aims to turn fashion from a runway experience into a citywide cultural encounter, connecting designers, industry players and consumers through exhibitions, showcases and retail experiences.

The festival will cover a broad creative spectrum, from refined craftsmanship and high-end design to sustainability and cross-border collaboration. Organizers hope the mix will highlight both the artistic and commercial potential of Hong Kong fashion.

Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries Drew Lai Sai-ming said last year’s event attracted more than 160,000 visits, adding that he was confident this year’s edition would again bring together designers, the trade and the public while encouraging wider participation.

Textiles and garment sector lawmaker Sunny Tan said the event is expected to attract more international visitors and local residents to the city, helping consolidate Hong Kong’s position as an international fashion hub.

