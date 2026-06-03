HK unis forge ties with Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan

The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan, marking a significant step forward in cross-border academic collaboration along the Belt and Road Initiative.

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Both local universities are aiming to promote joint research, academic exchanges, and the recruitment of students from Central Asia through a partnership with Nazarbayev University.

The EdUHK-Nazarbayev University collaboration focuses on fostering cross-border research, aligning with national strategies, and positioning Hong Kong as a global education hub. Joint supervision and recruitment of quality PhD students, alongside initiatives such as joint conferences, short-term training programs, and student exchanges, are set to enhance academic cooperation.

The agreement is expected to expand mobility programs, boost resource sharing, and raise the universities’ global profiles, particularly in Central Asia and Belt and Road regions.

As for PolyU’s agreement with Nazarbayev University, it sets the stage for further collaboration in research, as well as student and staff exchanges. The scope of the MoU includes joint participation in internationally funded projects and collaboration within the University Alliance of the Silk Road network.

The partnership is seen as reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a regional hub for nurturing academic talent from Belt and Road countries.