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Overnight tourists spend three times more than day-trippers, PolyU study finds

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Overnight visitors to Hong Kong spend on average HK$9,300 per trip, roughly three times more than day-trippers, according to a recent study.

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Conducted by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s School of Hotel and Tourism Management in partnership with THINK CHINA, the study analyzed 3,209 mainland tourists, including 1,928 visitors to Hong Kong and 1,281 to Macau.

Among visitors to Hong Kong, around 70 percent were overnight travelers, who spent more across shopping, dining, accommodation and experiences, with average spending exceeding HK$9,300.

In contrast, more than 80 percent of one-day visitors came from the Greater Bay Area, with lower average spending of about HK$2,900, despite making more frequent trips.

The research team noted that higher visit frequency does not necessarily translate into greater spending, suggesting that the tourism industry should prioritize deeper, cross-category travel experiences rather than simply increasing visitor numbers.

The study also identified beauty shoppers and family travelers as segments with strong growth potential, as both groups demonstrated higher spending and broader engagement across dining, accommodation and attractions.

While luxury goods consumers remain an important target segment, their spending is largely concentrated on fashion products and focused in traditional shopping districts such as Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay.

The findings also showed that travelers who combine stays at both star-rated and non-star-rated accommodation tend to stay longer and spend more overall, reflecting a trend toward more selective consumption.

“Managing visitors as distinct, commercially valuable target markets with precision will be the key to standing out as a travel destination amid intense competition,” said principal investigator Hung Kam.

Kaye Chon Kye-sung, dean of the school, added that tourism management should shift from a volume-driven approach to a value-based strategy, expressing hope that closer integration of academic research and industry practice would help the sector adapt to changing visitor behavior.

PolyUtourist

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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