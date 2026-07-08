Police District Crime Squad takes over HEAL Fertility investigation after embryo biopsy mix-up

The mishandling of embryo biopsy samples at HEALFertility has exposed deficiencies in Hong Kong's medical incident reporting system, with lawmakers now pressing for reform. Sources noted that the District Crime Squad has taken over the investigation of HEAL Fertility.

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Located in Central, the clinic was ordered to suspend most of its services on Tuesday after biopsy samples sent for genetic testing did not match the intended parents.

Lawmaker Nixie Lam Lam, who opted for assisted reproduction to have her child, expressed shock over the incident on a radio program this morning, calling sample mix-ups the "worst nightmare" for parents.

Lam noted that the delayed reporting to the Council on Human Reproductive Technology has revealed loopholes in the system, suggesting a "dual reporting mechanism” to mandate clinics to notify both regulators simultaneously when investigating major incidents.

She also proposed that clinics have two staff members double-check all embryo samples to prevent similar incidents.

Acknowledging parental concerns, she called on the center to facilitate embryo transfers and consider refunds, while hoping authorities would wrap up their investigation soon.

However, she views the incident as an isolated case involving a single organization and remains confident in assisted reproduction technology.

Speaking on another radio program, lawmaker Rebecca Chan Hoi-yan described the incident as “very serious”, highlighting potential risks of genetic issues, miscarriage and unhealthy births.

She slammed the clinic for a "double delay" in reporting, noting that the Chinese University lab had flagged two abnormal cases on May 26 and June 4, yet the clinic only reported the incident to the Council on Human Reproductive Technology on June 17 and waited until July 3 to notify the Department of Health, which mihgt violate the 24-hour rule.

She also questioned whether the second case on June 4 could have been avoided if the centre had acted immediately after the first alert.

Highlighting the lack of a clear timeframe for incident reporting by the Council on Human Reproductive Technology, she called on the authorities to conduct a comprehensive review and amendments.

It is understood that the clinic offers a range of assisted reproductive services, including IVF, egg freezing and gynaecological examinations, with IVF packages ranging from HK$100,000 to HK$160,000.

(Updated at 10.10pm)