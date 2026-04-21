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FINANCE

Airline Cathay Pacific plans Hong Kong dollar bond issuance, term sheet shows

FINANCE
24 mins ago
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Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific (0293) is planning to issue a three- or five-year fixed-rate Hong Kong dollar bond and possibly both, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday. 

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A global investor call will take place Tuesday and the bond deal could begin Wednesday, the term sheet said.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The planned bond issuance comes as global airlines face a tough operating environment in the wake of the Iran war and surging jet fuel prices which are not expected to ease in the short term.

Cathay said earlier this month that it will cut some flights from mid-May until the end of June, citing soaring jet fuel costs triggered by the conflict.

The airline will cancel about 2 percent of its scheduled passenger flights from May 16 to June 30, while its budget arm HK Express will reduce about 6 percent from May 11, it said.

The carrier said the suspension of its passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh will stay in place until June 30, and extended its suspension of cargo freighter services to both destinations until end-May. In late February, Cathay had suspended all of its operations in the Middle East.

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has choked global fuel supplies, forcing airlines to hike fares, cut flights, add refuelling stops and carry extra fuel. Some carriers have cancelled services to and from the Gulf - a key aviation hub linking Europe and Asia - citing safety concerns.

Last month, Cathay's CEO Ronald Lam said the Hong Kong-based airline would press ahead with plans to expand passenger capacity by 10 percent this year, pointing to strong demand for long-haul flights to North America, Europe and Australia after the Iran war cut traffic through the Middle East.

Cathay last week disclosed robust performances on European routes in March as travellers shun disrupted Middle Eastern hubs, even as the airline grappled with a doubling in the price of jet fuel.


Reuters

Cathay Pacificbondairlineissuance

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