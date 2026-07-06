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Police crack down on alleged triad site meal monopoly linked to $64m laundering, 125 arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police have arrested 125 people in a crackdown on an alleged triad-controlled syndicate accused of monopolizing the lunch box business at construction sites and laundering HK$64 million in criminal proceeds.

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The suspects, aged between 22 and 81, included the alleged mastermind of the group. Several illegal gambling dens linked to the syndicate were also shut down during the joint operation by police and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

Police said the arrests followed an undercover operation in which officers posed as independent meal vendors at residential construction sites in Sau Mau Ping. They were allegedly targeted and threatened by gang members after attempting to sell lunch boxes at the sites.

The suspects allegedly demanded operating and protection fees, and damaged the undercover officers’ vending equipment and tools when they refused to comply.

Investigators later found that the syndicate was operating an unsanitary and unlicensed food production site inside a tin shed in Sai Kung. The facility allegedly produced around 800 lunch boxes of unverified origin each day, which were sold to construction workers for HK$50 each.

Police said the operation generated nearly HK$1 million in monthly turnover.

The investigation also found that the syndicate had allegedly laundered about HK$64 million in criminal proceeds over the past three years.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of offenses including claiming to be triad members, extortion, criminal intimidation, money laundering and operating unlicensed food premises.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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