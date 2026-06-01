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NEWS

John Lee kicks off Kazakhstan visit with tours of tech and finance hubs

NEWS
24 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has officially launched his Central Asian itinerary in Kazakhstan, leading a high-profile delegation on visits to prominent technology and finance hubs in the capital city of Astana.

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To mark the first day of the official tour, Lee and his delegates gathered for a group photo at their hotel before departing for guided visits of a local technology park and a financial center.

Comprising more than 40 Hong Kong business leaders and professionals alongside approximately 30 representatives from mainland Chinese enterprises, the delegation stands as the largest overseas mission organized under the current administration.

The delegates represent a diverse array of sectors, including industry and commerce, finance, legal services, construction and engineering, logistics, innovation and technology, advanced manufacturing, and the automotive industry.

Lee noted that the Kazakh government is placing great importance on this diplomatic and business trip, having arranged several high-level meetings with senior government officials.

In an address to the more than 70 delegates, Lee described the mission as a rare and valuable opportunity, urging the group to actively strive for concrete partnerships and achievements.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, he called on the delegates to leverage their professional expertise, project high morale, and proactively promote Hong Kong's unique strengths during their engagements abroad.

Lee is scheduled to return to Hong Kong on June 6 (Sat). During his absence, Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki will serve as the acting Chief Executive.

KazakhstanJohn Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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