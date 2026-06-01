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NEWS

HK, Kazakhstan boost bilateral cooperation through major tech partnerships

NEWS
29 mins ago
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The 70-strong Hong Kong delegation in Kazakhstan, led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, has made significant steps in bolstering the business cooperation between the two places, with at least three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) being signed with the largest international technology park for IT startups and innovation in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

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The agreements, considered a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation, were signed by leading innovation and technology organizations from both sides. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP), Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Cyberport joined forces with Astana Hub to advance shared goals in tech development and market access.

HSITP will leverage its strategic market position to support Astana Hub's business expansion, while Astana Hub's technology is expected to contribute positively to Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem.

Key initiatives include facilitating the entry of Kazakhstani tech venture companies into HSITP as a base for expanding into Hong Kong, mainland China, and other markets. Astana Hub will likewise help the HSITP technology community access the Kazakhstani market through entrepreneurship programs, office space, and business support services.

Both sides will also offer comprehensive soft-landing support for technology firms entering each other's markets, including business facilitation, ecosystem integration, and partnership opportunities. There will also be mentorship programs, technology showcases, and investment matching to accelerate the growth of tech companies in both places.

Another agreement between Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company and Astana Hub focuses on areas such as artificial intelligence, FinTech, and smart city solutions. The partnership will promote technology transfer, ecosystem development, and the global expansion of tech companies, particularly into overseas markets.

The MoUs signing were witnessed by John Lee.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Astana International Financial Centre Authority JSC are also backing efforts to expand investment ties between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, aiming to help organizations and entrepreneurs in both jurisdictions develop stronger business links.

 

 

Central AsiaJohn LeeMoU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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