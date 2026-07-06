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NEWS

PLA Navy vessels Nanning, Hengyang wraps up five-day visit in HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The People’s Liberation Army Navy fleet comprising the Nanning and Hengyang left Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base on Monday morning, wrapping up a five-day visit to Hong Kong that included public open days and cultural exchange activities.

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The guided missile frigate Hengyang departed the naval base shortly after 9am, followed by the guided missile destroyer Nanning at around 10am.

Before leaving, the Nanning displayed a new red banner with yellow Chinese lettering reading: “The country and Hong Kong sharing one heart, the bond between the military and the people runs deep, wishing Hong Kong a better tomorrow.”

Naval officers on board waved to people on shore, while members of the army, navy and air force at the pier also waved goodbye. A military band performed during the farewell ceremony.

The navy fleet expressed gratitude to the SAR government for its support, security arrangements and hospitality during the visit. It said officers and sailors were impressed by the city’s vibrancy and prosperity, and were touched by the warmth, resilience and patriotism shown by Hong Kong residents.

The fleet also extended its wishes for stability, prosperity and happiness in Hong Kong.

It was the first visit to Hong Kong by both the Nanning and Hengyang, with more than 30,000 Hong Kong and Macau residents taking part in the open days and related activities.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki attended the farewell ceremony and thanked the country for arranging the visit to coincide with the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland.

Chan said many young people and students had taken the opportunity to interact with officers on board the vessels, learning about naval technology and gaining a closer understanding of the determination and sense of responsibility shown by service members.

He said such first-hand experience helped plant the seeds of patriotism among young people, making national sentiment something concrete and deeply felt rather than an abstract idea.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, as well as representatives from the Liaison Office and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, also attended the ceremony and waved farewell to the Nanning.

Students and members of the public gathered at Ngong Shuen Chau to see off the navy fleet, despite heavy rain at one point in the morning.

One student said she was impressed to see officers standing upright in the rain. She had visited the warships with her school last Friday and said the experience broadened her horizons.

Lawmaker Christine Fong Kwok-shan, who also attended the farewell, said she hoped more visits to military facilities could be arranged next year to mark the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland.

She said future activities could include visits to an aircraft carrier or even space-related equipment, with longer visiting hours to allow more residents to take part.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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