AFCD stamps trust on local produce with 'HK Harvest' label, livestock next in line

With the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department launching a unified brand, Hong Kong Harvest, 135 local producers are now offering certified vegetables and seafood products, with pork and poultry set to hit the shelves soon.

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The initiative was part of the "Blueprint for the Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Fisheries," aiming to reconnect local fresh produce with consumers under a single, trusted label.

Speaking on a radio program this morning, Assistant Director (Agriculture) of AFCD Peter Ma Wai-chung noted the current product line-up covers high-quality vegetables and freshwater fish.

Ma stated the department aims to grow participation to 500 producers within the year, planning to include local pigs, chickens, live fish, and oysters in the scheme to boost competitiveness.

He stressed that certified products must meet the department’s production requirements, ranging from environmental practices, chemical use, and water quality.

Notably, a dedicated anti-counterfeit QR code will be displayed for consumers to trace its origin and the department will conduct regular checks to verify production-sales records to ensure compliance.

Ma noted that many retail and catering businesses have already signed the Companion Charter at an early stage, displaying promotional labels in their outlets.

He believes the unified brand will complement firms’ sustainability goals, expand the local market for producers, and deliver greater economic returns.

It is reported that the number of retail and catering merchants offering Hong Kong Harvest products is expected to increase from the current 40 to approximately 70, with locations rising to as many as 500 within this year.

Apart from physical stores, consumers can also purchase certified local produce via the "Local Fresh" online platform.