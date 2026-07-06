logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

AFCD stamps trust on local produce with 'HK Harvest' label, livestock next in line

NEWS
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

With the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department launching a unified brand, Hong Kong Harvest, 135 local producers are now offering certified vegetables and seafood products, with pork and poultry set to hit the shelves soon. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The initiative was part of the "Blueprint for the Sustainable Development of Agriculture and Fisheries," aiming to reconnect local fresh produce with consumers under a single, trusted label. 

Speaking on a radio program this morning, Assistant Director (Agriculture) of AFCD Peter Ma Wai-chung noted the current product line-up covers high-quality vegetables and freshwater fish.

Ma stated the department aims to grow participation to 500 producers within the year, planning to include local pigs, chickens, live fish, and oysters in the scheme to boost competitiveness.

He stressed that certified products must meet the department’s production requirements, ranging from environmental practices, chemical use, and water quality. 

Notably, a dedicated anti-counterfeit QR code will be displayed for consumers to trace its origin and the department will conduct regular checks to verify production-sales records to ensure compliance.

Ma noted that many retail and catering businesses have already signed the Companion Charter at an early stage, displaying promotional labels in their outlets. 

He believes the unified brand will complement firms’ sustainability goals, expand the local market for producers, and deliver greater economic returns.

It is reported that the number of retail and catering merchants offering Hong Kong Harvest products is expected to increase from the current 40 to approximately 70, with locations rising to as many as 500 within this year.

Apart from physical stores, consumers can also purchase certified local produce via the "Local Fresh" online platform.

Agriculture Fisheries and Conservation DepartmentHong Kong Harvestlocal produce

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
East Dam draws holiday crowds to start new year with scenic hikes
NEWS
19-02-2026 15:42 HKT
Sharp Island corals holding up amid holiday surge, says AFCD
NEWS
06-10-2025 15:13 HKT
logo
AFCD vessel ablaze off Sai Kung coast, two injured
NEWS
10-09-2025 14:11 HKT
(File photo)
Tenders for Northern Metropolis University Town to open within two months
NEWS
6 mins ago
KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass
NEWS
8 mins ago
PLA Navy vessels Nanning, Hengyang wraps up five-day visit in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
Swire Coca-Cola and Fu-Rui-Shi Forge Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Robocon 2026 attracted over 300 students from 9 local tertiary institutions.
HKSTP Propels Young Engineers from Local Triumph to Global Arena at Robocon 2026
James Tong (left) Sammy Wong
Conglomerate executives praise CUHK graduates skills after QS rankings' employer reputation metric surge
NEWS
5 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 6, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
18 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
19 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.