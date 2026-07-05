Five outlying island ferry routes adjusted Monday morning as PLA naval vessels depart HK

Five outlying island ferry service routes will be adjusted on Monday morning due to special marine traffic arrangements as two People’s Liberation Army vessels depart Hong Kong after a five-day visit.

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The guided-missile destroyer Nanning and guided-missile frigate Hengyang are scheduled to conclude their port call tomorrow.

The Transport Department said that departures on services between Central and Cheung Chau, Mui Wo, and Peng Chau will be delayed by 15 to 20 minutes between 10am and 10.45am. In addition, some ferry sailings between Central and Ma Wan, as well as Discovery Bay, will be canceled during the affected period.

To mitigate the impact on commuters, the department has instructed operators to enhance bus services in Mui Wo, Discovery Bay and Ma Wan.

Meanwhile, nine in-harbour ferry routes may experience temporary adjustments of up to 30 minutes, depending on the actual situation.

Authorities have urged the public, particularly residents of the outlying islands, to plan their trips in advance and allow ample travel time.

The department added that it will closely monitor maritime traffic with public transport operators to resume normal operations as soon as possible.