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Driver arrested after hitting eight vehicles during police chase; $17,000 drug haul seized

NEWS
39 mins ago
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A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Aberdeen to Wan Chai on Saturday (Jul 4), during which he hit eight vehicles. Police also seized suspected drugs worth about HK$17,000 from his car.

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Police said the incident began at about 4.57pm when Hong Kong Island Emergency Unit officers on patrol along Waterfall Bay Road in Aberdeen spotted a suspicious private car and attempted to stop it.

The driver allegedly ignored officers' instructions and sped off towards Wan Chai via the Aberdeen Tunnel.

During the chase, the car collided with eight vehicles, including a police vehicle, a taxi, a medium goods vehicle and several private cars.

source: online
source: online
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source: online

Dashcam footage circulating online showed the suspect running barefoot along the Canal Road Flyover after abandoning the vehicle. He was seen grabbing onto the flyover railing while two officers tried to pull him away from the edge before additional officers arrived to help subdue and arrest him.

source: online
source: online
source: online
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source: online
source: online

Another dashcam video showed the suspect running between two traffic lanes on the flyover towards the Cross-Harbour Tunnel before turning back in the direction of the Aberdeen Tunnel as two officers approached from the opposite direction. A uniformed officer and another believed to be in plain clothes then gave chase.

Police intercepted the vehicle near the Canal Road Flyover and arrested the 35-year-old driver.

A 42-year-old female taxi passenger suffered a neck injury during the incident. She remained conscious and was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.

A search of the vehicle uncovered about 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine and ketamine with an estimated street value of about HK$17,000.

The driver recorded a zero reading in a preliminary breath test. He was arrested on suspicion of furious driving and trafficking in dangerous drugs and is being detained for further investigation.

The case has been referred to the Wan Chai district anti-triad squad for further investigation.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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